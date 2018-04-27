Middle school student arrested for bringing loaded firearm onto school campus in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County middle school student was arrested on Thursday for possessing a loaded firearm on school property.

Hillsborough County deputies say that the 13-year-old male student brought the firearm to Dowdell Middle School on Thursday.

Deputies say a witness saw the firearm in the student's backpack, then saw him place the firearm inside a large tractor tire outside of the school next to the bike rack. The location of the firearm was

reported to school staff who quickly located and secured the firearm.

The School Resource Deputy responded and seized a loaded Bersa Thunder .380 semi-auto handgun.

Deputies say that the student fled from the school prior to being arrested. The middle schooler's mother located him and returned him to the school at approximately 4:15 p.m.

"The defendant's mother refused to allow him to make any statement," HCSO said in a press release Thursday night.

The student was arrested and transported to the Hillsborough County Juvenile Assignment.

"The cooperation of the witness coming forward and the quick actions of staff at Dowdell Middle School prevented the firearm from entering into the school," said Corporal Larry McKinnon.

The investigation continues.