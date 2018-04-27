Middle school student arrested for bringing loaded firearm onto school campus in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County middle school student was arrested on Thursday for possessing a loaded firearm on school property.
Hillsborough County deputies say that the 13-year-old male student brought the firearm to Dowdell Middle School on Thursday.
Deputies say a witness saw the firearm in the student's backpack, then saw him place the firearm inside a large tractor tire outside of the school next to the bike rack. The location of the firearm was
reported to school staff who quickly located and secured the firearm.