'Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition' comes to Tampa's Westshore Plaza

TAMPA, Fla. — "Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" features 34 stunning replicas of the iconic frescoes from Vatican City.

The sprawling art show is set up in the old Sears department store in Tampa's Westshore Plaza mall.

An audio tour is included with the $20 ticket price.

Give yourself 60-90 minutes to tour the exhibition, which uses state-of-the-art printing to capture the colors and textures of the work.

For hours and more information on "Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel," click here.