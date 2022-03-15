Mets' Alonso: No injury after pickup truck flipped over on Sunday in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso said he wasn't hurt when his vehicle flipped over in an accident in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Alonso was driving his pickup truck when he was hit by another driver that ran a red light at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Manhattan Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

After being struck, Alonso's pickup truck rolled over onto the driver's side.

The All-Star slugger said his wife, Haley, was in the car behind his and notified authorities.

The driver of the other vehicle, according to TPD, was issued a citation for running the red light.

TPD said the crash remains under investigation.