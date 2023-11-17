Metropolitan Ministries volunteers log more than 150,000 hours this year

Over the past year, more than 20,000 volunteers have served more than 150,000 hours at Metropolitan Ministries, and there's still more work to be done.

Right now, they have a tent for Thanksgiving feast donations, and in a few weeks, they'll open their holiday tent.

Metropolitan Ministries said the number of hours volunteers put in helps equal $4.5 million in cost savings.

Volunteers can be a family, individual or a group and can serve in many different aspects.

Those interested in volunteering in the holiday tent can expect to greet families, serve snacks and help take donations.

Volunteers can start at eight years old, making this the perfect family-friendly activity.

Year-round, volunteers help serve meals in their kitchen, sort clothes and food, stock shelves and help with the Metro garden.

Click here to sign up for volunteer opportunities.