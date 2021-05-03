Mental health experts seeing a rise in people feeling unfocused and joyless

TAMPA, Fla. — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and as we are settling down from the shock of the pandemic therapists say they’re seeing an uptick in people who are feeling unfocused and unhappy.

If you’re feeling drained, unfocused or even a little joyless, you’re not alone.

The stresses and uncertainty of this past year have taken a toll on everyone, and now that things are settling down, many people say they're feeling "blah."

"You’re not exactly thriving but you’re not full-blown depressed and you’re somewhere in the middle zone," said Celi VanDyke, Manager of Care Coordination at the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay says they’ve seen a rise in people feeling this way.

Mental health experts say it's called: Languishing. Languishing is feeling stagnant, empty and unmotivated. Like you’re just going through the motions of the day with no real clarity for the future.

Some experts say it could be the dominant emotion of 2021.

"Where the future is still unknown and they’ve had this year where they may be lost out on things they were looking forward to and don’t yet have something planned to look forward to," said Meredith Grau, director of clinical services.

Experts say it’s important to take action when you recognize it so it doesn't turn into depression and anxiety.

"The possibility of it continuing or worsening, there’s definitely a possibility of that, so it's important to recognize when you’re feeling that and start to make little changes to come to the other side of that or reach out and ask for help," said Grau.

Experts say focusing on small goals could help, such as: going on a walk three times a week, trying to eat more healthy, cleaning out an old closet or setting time aside to do things you enjoy.

And if things are still overwhelming experts say it could be depression or anxiety. If that case they say it’s best to find a therapist. And you can always call 2-1-1, 24 hours a day, as a resource for help.

