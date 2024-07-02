Mental health experts discuss changes to Baker, Marchman Acts

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Many experts are saying the changes to the Baker Act and Marksman Act are long overdue. They are the legal process for committing people dealing with mental health issues or substance abuse.

The Baker Act deals with mental health. The Marksman Act with substance abuse. Starting now, there are new guidelines that make it easier for people to be involuntarily evaluated.

There is now more flexibility for courts to meet treatment needs, and when children are involved, it is now required that parents are notified.

“I think anytime mental health is being discussed, I think anytime funding is being allocated, it’s a good thing,” said Natasha A. Pierre.

Pierre deals with her own mental health struggles but now educates others on how to cope.

“This is something people are actively dealing with and it’s increasing. Anxiety, depression, the grief. The overwhelm, the stress that people are dealing with, it’s real,” said Pierre.

Under the changes, law enforcement officers can now more easily request Baker or Marchman Acts when they deem it necessary.

“It’s not what they like to do. It’s not their role. They didn’t go to school for psychiatry and psychology. But because they are in those positions, having them more informed. Having them more aware is definitely a good for all,” said Pierre.

We also talked with the CEO of Tampa’s Gracepoint Wellness, Roaya Tyson, about the changes. She says streamlining how Baker and Marchman Acts work is what really stands out.

“Before when practitioners were accessing somebody for an involuntary exam, they could only use what was in front of them at that very moment. And so talking to somebody 45 minutes to an hour, they can probably pull themselves together and not come across with some of the other symptoms that other people have seen. So now we are able to get some collateral information from family members and friends and people that were close that can tell us what kind of behaviors they’ve seen that are disturbing,” said Roaya Tyson.

Experts we talked to say there is still much more that needs to be done when it comes to mental health. The new legislation also puts $50 million toward services for people after they are released from care.

