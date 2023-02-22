TAMPA, Fla. — Ahead of the 2023 municipal elections, ABC Action News reached out to candidates running for office in Hillsborough County. The following statements have been submitted to ABC Action News by the candidate. Every candidate was given the same set of questions. These are their responses, unedited, in his/her own words.

Question 1: What is the most important issue facing your district?

Answer: Lack of affordable housing

Question 2: How do you plan to address the affordable housing crisis in your district? What is your stance on rent control?

Answer: As Mayor of Tampa, I will increase housing construction and housing renovation to alleviate the Tampa housing crisis.

Question 3: What is your position on development projects in your district?

Answer: As Mayor of Tampa, I will bring in new development projects, new investments, and income-generating projects to support local businesses and individuals.

Question 4: How do you plan to address the growing issue of traffic congestion and pedestrian safety?

Answer: As Mayor of Tampa, I will implement world-class solutions to solve Tampa's traffic congestion and pedestrian safety.

Question 5: How do you balance the need for economic growth while protecting our natural resources?

Answer: As Mayor of Tampa. I will promote and utilize natural design techniques in all buildings, infrastructure, and landscaping that will incorporate Tampa's natural resources as part of economic growth.

Question 6: Crime and public safety are issues of concern for your constituents. How do you plan to address them?

Answer: As Mayor of Tampa, I will enhance safety by supporting the police and making sure they have the necessary training, equipment, and incentives they deserve. Also, I will introduce projects and investment opportunities to increase the incomes of the residents making crime less appealing.

Question 7: Specifically, there has been a uptick in shootings involving teens, what are some of your solutions to reduce teen crime?

Answer: As Mayor of Tampa, I will introduce world-class programs to teens to enhance and elevate their lives so they will have opportunities to focus on positive activities and less time to indulge in negative activities, such as shootings and other crimes.

Question 8: Is there anything else you would like to say that your constituents should know about your run for mayor?

Answer: I am a candidate for Mayor of Tampa. However, I was sent this questionnaire. I am the only candidate who qualified to run for Mayor against the incumbent. To vote for me, the voters must write my name on their ballots underneath the mayor's race and shade in the oval next to my name. It's so easy to vote for me. Many write-in candidates have won their elections, and I intend to win as well.

I am more qualified to serve as Mayor than my opponent.

he wastewater is treated, it does not remove the dangerous hormones and pharmaceutical chemicals. Thus, I am the people's choice for Mayor because they value their health and safety and do not want to be compelled to drink such hazardous water.

In addition, I will protect the constitutional rights of the people and abide by Florida law, unlike the incumbent Mayor who violated Florida law by imposing the Covid-19 mandate. Some City of Tampa employees came to me for legal advice because they did not want to be subjected to the illegal mandate.

Moreover, the incumbent Mayor has also been under two Department of Justice investigations because of alleged violations of Tampa's housing and bicycling laws that caused harm to the citizens of Tampa. One of the investigations, the crime-free housing program, is still ongoing.

Also, the police chief the incumbent Mayor recently hired was forced to resign due to unethical behavior after being on the job for only a few months, which is another indication of the Mayor's lack of leadership.

By electing me to serve as Tampa's Mayor, the people will elect an outstanding leader dedicated to enhancing the City of Tampa and the lives of every resident while also respecting the people and being a good steward of their tax dollars to prevent tax increases because of waste, fraud, and abuse.

WEBSITE: https://www.belindaformayor