Medical center hands out turkeys to seniors in need

TAMPA, Fla. — The holidays can be a challenging time for many seniors out there, so a Tampa medical center decided to give back in the most delicious way they know how.

Dedicated Senior Medical Center staff see first hand, every day, seniors struggling with depression and living alone during the holidays. That’s why they filled their hearts and their tummies with free Thanksgiving turkeys.

“Thank you all so much, and happy holidays. I know that my family is going to enjoy the turkey,” said Linda Cotney, one of dozens of seniors who received a turkey.

The majority of the seniors who received a turkey were low-income.

“It's very hard now because the cost of living has gone up so high,” said Cotney.

“It makes you feel like you are cared about; there are people who care about you and are willing to help you, and seniors need that,” said Vanda Jones.

“It's going to fill me and my grandchildren up. We didn’t have a turkey this year to pick up,” said Diane Powell.

Doctor Yash Shravah said when a senior walks into his office, he’s not just checking their blood pressure. He’s also checking their overall spirits.

“The surgeon general just came out with their 2023 advisory, which basically tells us how loneliness and social isolation can negatively impact health. They actually equate it to drinking six alcoholic beverages a day,” said Shravah.

Many of these seniors who live alone said the holidays can be extra challenging.

“They feel alone, they feel broke, they don’t know how they are going to get their medication, and they just feel unloved,” said Jones.

“Our seniors who have given so much to us over the course of their lives, we want to make sure you feel like family when you come through our doors,” said Shravah.

The medical center said they may be giving away the turkeys for free, but that doesn’t mean they still aren’t receiving something special in return.

“Yeah, I mean, it's phenomenal. I mean, it makes us feel good, and it makes them feel good. It’s really a two-way street,” said Shravah.

