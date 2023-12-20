Meals on Wheels brings connection to homebound seniors during holidays and year-round

TAMPA, Fla. — Many people will probably sit down with family or friends for a meal around the holidays, but that's not the case for everyone, including some who are homebound.

“Really kind of delivering the meal is a second or third thought in my mind," said Geoffrey Crain.

Crain’s goal isn’t just getting hot meals to homes. It’s also about making an impact on the people he meets.

“Some we have very small exchanges, but some I’ve really gotten to know these people on a personal level, and we’re friends," said Crain.

Crain has been a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for almost ten years. He recognizes that for some of the people who use the service, he might be the only interaction they have for the day.

“There’s so many other things that we do that are inherent in delivering the meal, which is seeing the person," said Crain. "For one, these are wellness checks, and two, yes, it provides some social interaction."

Meals on Wheels of Tampa said they deliver to about 1,100 homes every day, touching the lives of many people with every stop. The organization runs 111 routes every day, with each route having anywhere from 8 to 14 people on it.

The holiday season can be an isolating time for some people. Stephen King, the Executive Director for Meals on Wheels of Tampa, shared just how important the interaction between their volunteers and the people they deliver to can be.

“The interaction between our volunteers and the homebound and seniors we serve is really what makes this mission special," said King. "We’re about the food. We are Meals on Wheels, and healthy, nutritious food is always important for everybody, but it’s that daily, friendly visit. For many of the folks, not for all of them that we serve, but for many of them, the only person they’ll talk to all day face to face is that volunteer who brings their meal.”

So whether it’s a meal or a friendly chat, these volunteers realize the weight of their visit day in and day out.

“To me, it just means that I’m helping in whatever way I can," said Crain. "To them, I hope that it just provides some sort of idea or comfort that we care.”

Meals on Wheels says a typical volunteer route takes about one hour to finish.

For more information about how to volunteer, click here.