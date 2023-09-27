Meacham Urban Farm is an organic oasis in the heart of downtown Tampa

Meacham Urban Farm, an organic oasis in the heart of downtown Tampa's Encore District, is hosting a Harvest Fest this Sunday to celebrate the start of the growing season.

Started as a passion project a few years ago by farmer Joe Dalessio, Meacham Urban Farm is a partnership with the Tampa Housing Authority and Hillsborough County Public Schools.

"It's a great opportunity to create access to (fresh produce), especially where people don't have a direct connection to farms," said Dalessio, who runs the farm with the help of just two other people.

The nonprofit farm sells dozens of fruits and vegetables, including famous cherry tomatoes, at affordable prices. It also hosts events and field trips for local school children.

The Harvest Fest will include live music, a petting zoo, tours, food, and more.

Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door.

For more on Meacham Urban Farm and the Harvest Fest, click here.