Mayor Castor, Visit Tampa Bay announce return of India Festival

TAMPA, Fla. — In colorful costumes, with bright smiles and captivating moves, the dancers got the crowd excited for the India Festival planned for Saturday, November 4.

It was a preview for what’s to come.

“There will also be fashion, shopping, food and everything,” said India festival chairwoman Jyoti Gandhi.

The 34th annual India Festival is one of the biggest India Festivals in the country. It’s all happening at the Florida State Fair Grounds.

"It is going to be unbelievable,” said Mayor Jane Castor.

Mayor Castor, Visit Tampa Bay, and organizers came together Wednesday to announce the festival’s return.

"The India Fest in and of itself is such an incredible event for our entire community,” she said.

They're expecting thousands from across the country and globe to attend this one-day festival this year.

"It's not just one group of Indians, but it's like all over, various different states and languages all coming together with so many non-Indians also joining in the festival is really great to see,” said Nilesh Patel.

There will also be a major announcement made on Saturday. The mayor alluded to that announcement but did not give any hints.

"There's a lot of secrets I'll be taking to the grave, but I don't know if I'll be able to keep this quiet until Saturday,” she said. “I'll do my best."

The festival starts at 11 a.m.