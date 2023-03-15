Massive sports complex set to open at the end of summer in Apollo Beach

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A massive sports complex is coming to Hillsborough County.

It's called the Waterset Sports Complex, and it's set to open at the end of the summer in Apollo Beach. The complex is four connected turf fields. The turf company told the county this is actually the biggest astroturf field in the U.S.

The complex will bring in people from all over for tournaments and games.

"We're going to be working with different organizations so it's how big of the league they're going to bring, how many kids and adults they'll be serving. I mean with four fields, you could have a variety of activities going on," Chris Kiddie with Hillsborough County said.

The county hopes that will translate into a big economic boost.

“Economic input is huge with these big large tournaments, so people come for a tournament, they stay at a hotel, go out to dinner,” Kiddie said.

The turf has the potential to get pretty hot with the Florida heat. The county said they have a water truck to keep the turf cool.

Phase one costs $11 million, which is coming from the county’s capital improvement project budget.

They hope to wrap up construction by the end of summer. Once it is all complete, there will be a parking lot, concession stand, and playset.

The county wants to hear from you. They want to know what sports you and your family play. Click here to fill out the survey.