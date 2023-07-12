Martinis For Moffitt leading the way for cancer research

TAMPA, Fla. — This Saturday marks the 17th annual Martinis For Moffitt at Seminole Hard Rock Casino, one of Moffitt Cancer Center’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

Steve Cleveland was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2013, the day before his 55th birthday.

“I still have stage four cancer. It’s not in remission, it’s just asleep,” said Cleveland.

It was recommended that Steve be put on a clinical trial, the type that’s funded through events like Martinis For Moffitt.

“Some of the research we conduct here is unconventional,” said Cleveland’s doctor, Dr. Jingsong Zhang. “So there are lots of things we need to learn about prostate cancer, how to individualize the treatment.”

Cleveland credits the trial for saving his life.

“I’ve been able to see 10 Christmases, 10 anniversaries, watch my grandkids grow up,” said Cleveland.

Steve went on to run the non-profit Florida Dream Center. His story was even recognized by the Tampa Bay Rays when he was asked to throw out the first pitch in 2017.

“I wouldn’t be able to do that today if I didn’t come to Moffitt,” said Cleveland.

During the past 17 years, Martinis For Moffitt has raised more than $2 million for cancer research.

“The idea is that we just want our guests, everybody, to feel like they are really part of something special, they really feel special,” said Dennis Gallagher, co-chair of the event.

Gallagher and fellow co-chair Brady Diggs represent Bay Area Advisors, a non-profit professional organization that has hosted the fundraiser since the beginning.

“We started off very grassroots in downtown Tampa, with 100, 200 attendees. Fast forward 17 years, now we’ll have close to 1,000. We’ve moved to the Hard Rock,” said Diggs. “If you close your eyes right and open them up, you’re going to think you are in Las Vegas for the night. It’s going to be a great time.”

“Enjoy your night and remember the patients at Moffitt and the patients that could be coming to Moffitt,” said Cleveland.

For more information on Martinis For Moffitt and to buy tickets, go here.