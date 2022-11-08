Man's death after being found with 'upper body trauma' in Tampa leads to homicide investigation

TAMPA, Fla. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man died from "upper body trauma," according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers, per TPD, responded to the Robles Park Community shortly after 3 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man with "upper body trauma."

The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to St. Joseph Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

"A person of interest was detained at the scene and the investigation is ongoing," TPD said in a press release.

At this time, no further details have been released.