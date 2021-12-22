Watch
Man's body spotted in the Hillsborough River nearly a week after another body was found

Posted at 12:45 PM, Dec 22, 2021
TAMPA ,Fla. — An investigation is underway after a man's body was found in the Hillsborough River Wednesday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said they received a 911 call shortly after 11:30 a.m. from a resident in the 4800 block of Riverhills Drive stating they had seen a body in the Hillsborough River.

Upon arrival, officers said they found the body of a male in the water behind a vacant home. At this time, the identity of the man is unknown.

Since Thursday, December 16, this is the second body found in the Hillsborough River.

