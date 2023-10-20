Teacher's ex-husband takes life outside Tampa middle school; no danger to students, sheriff says

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The ex-husband of a teacher killed himself on the campus of a Hillsborough County middle school Friday morning, generating a large police response and a lockdown of the school.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the man got into the line for Farnell Middle School around 6:30 a.m., where students who are part of the early start program were being dropped off.

The man then started walking toward the entrance to the program and pulled out a gun before shooting himself.

Two students who were a few feet behind the man and witnessed the shooting immediately ran to the office to notify the school staff of the incident. The emergency system was activated shortly after. Deputies arrived and made sure there was no threat to the campus.

During a press conference, Sheriff Chad Chronister said the preliminary investigation found the man's ex-wife was a teacher at Farnell. Sheriff Chronister said the children at the school were never in danger and lauded the quick response of the staff at the school.

Chronister added that the children who witnessed the shooting are already meeting with grief counselors. There were 34 students at the school during the incident.

According to Hillsborough County Schools, students were taken to the gym and are expected to be released Friday morning.

SEEK HELP:

You are not alone. There are resources to help you if you're struggling with mental health issues:

