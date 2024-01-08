Manatees still swimming among the trash in Hillsborough River

TAMPA, Fla. — In 2023, residents contacted ABC Action News concerned about manatees swimming through trash in the Hillsborough River in Sulphur Springs. Now, as they return to keep warm in cold waters, those concerns are resurfacing.

"One of the babies just popped up there," said Gavin Redden, pointing to about a dozen manatees huddles for warmth in a pocket of natural spring water Monday.

Redden emailed ABC Action News to come back to the river to see how, nearly a year later, litter is still scattered along this part of the river. Plastic bottles and to-go containers line the embankment, a green glass bottle bobs in the water, and tires are exposed with low tide.

"With all the babies out here, it's sad," Redden said. "Nothing has changed. It's still the same."

Within an hour of ABC Action News emailing the City of Tampa, the City's Litter Skimmer was seen scooping up the surface. Advocates with Hillsborough County's Environmental Protection Commission also came to the area.

WFTS

However, Redden said more needs to be done. He is pushing for a deep-dive clean-up along the river to take the larger items like wooden pallets, tires, and shopping carts out of harm's way for the manatees.

"What you guys can't see is the manatees are laying on top of trash," Redden said. "With the babies out here and everything it's it's sad. You don't want them to eat it or get it in their nose and, or anything and die suffocate."

The City of Tampa credits the Little Skimmer for keeping the waterways clean in a statement released to ABC Action News on Monday. The City's Media Relations Manager, Crystal Clark, also said the city funds and works closely with community and environmental advocates like Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.

"I’m glad you saw our Litter Skimmer at work. It’s a piece of equipment that, combined with our city personnel and community environmental advocates, does an excellent job of keeping our waterways clean," Clark wrote.

Redden also wants to see more enforcement. According to Tampa Police records, back in February, the City of Tampa handed out 164 litter citations for trash under 15 pounds in a span of 6 years.

"Enforce littering," he said. "I mean, anything helps. Any little impact helps."

ABC Action News emailed Tampa Police to see if there has been more enforcement for littering along the river since our story aired last year. We are still waiting for a response.

Until then, the City of Tampa encouraged all residents to report any litter or trash concerns to the City's Litter Abatement section on its website.

"Our residents are our eyes and ears to know what’s happening in their neighborhoods," Clark added. "We always encourage residents to see something, say something, so we can do something."