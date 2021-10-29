Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach reopens after 19 months of closure due to pandemic

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — After being closed for 19 months, Tampa Electric's Manatee Viewing Center will open Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Since the 1970s, hundreds of manatees have come into Tampa Bay to an area where warm water is discharged from Tampa Electric’s Big Bend power station in Apollo Beach.

"They’re very cold-sensitive animals so when the bay water drops below 68 they have to seek out warm water," said Jamie Woodlee, an environmental technician at TECO's Manatee Viewing Center.

Woodlee said the center normally draws in 400,000 people a year, but it's been closed since March 2020.

Now it's reopening at a critical time to spread awareness about the mammal.

"People need to start being made aware of the plight of this animal because it’s not very good this year. They’ve had a lot of deaths," said Woodlee.

In fact, FWC has reported more than 1000 manatees deaths so far this year, that’s the most ever on record and 15% of the entire population. Right now there’s a bill in congress to get manatees back on the endangered species list.

This is why Woodless said educating people about manatees is so important. Right now, the gulf water is still too warm to see the mammals but visitors can still enjoy other marine life and hiking on trails.

Admission and parking at the Apollo Beach facility are free at 6990 Dickman Rd. The boardwalks are wheelchair-accessible.

Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday through April 15. It is open every day except Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter, and the facility closes at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Comfortable shoes and clothing are recommended, and no pets are allowed except trained service animals.

You can visit the center online at tampaelectric.com/manatee where you can see a webcam image of the canal starting Monday, or call 813-228-4289 for more information.

