Man shot while driving to Steak 'n Shake in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's office is investigating an early morning shooting in Tampa.

Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, HCSO got a call from the Tampa Police department saying that a man at Steak 'n Shake was saying that he had been riding in his vehicle and heard a gunshot shot at an unknown location.

Deputies say that when the man he pulled into Steak 'n Shake on 15th and Fowler Avenue, he realized he had been shot. He does not know who shot him.

The unidentified adult male was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information has been released at this time.