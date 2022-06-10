Man shot outside Brandon Westfield Mall following altercation

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting outside the Westfield Brandon Mall.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, an altercation between two men started inside the mall near a kiosk and spilled outside Friday afternoon around 4:13 p.m.

One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The victim was rushed to Tampa General Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The shooter took off and deputies are still actively looking for him.

The mall went into lockdown mode for a short period of time while deputies investigated, but it has since been lifted.

"Violence is never the answer, it is a senseless act that not only puts the involved parties in danger but also the lives of others, especially in a very public place like a mall," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Crime scene could be seen outside the Food Court entrance of the mall when ABC Action News crews arrived.

Detectives believe the suspect and victim are known to each other. There is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).