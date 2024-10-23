Man shot in Tampa, prompting investigation: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Tampa early Wednesday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said officers received a call around 4:25 a.m. reporting shots heard near 9th and Bird Street.

When they arrived, they found the victim, who was shot in the upper body. He was taken to a local hospital.

There are no other details available at this time. Anyone with information should call TPD at 813-231-6130.