Man sentenced to 30 years for human trafficking in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a 36-year-old man will spend the next 30 years in prison after his conviction on multiple human trafficking charges.

Between Jan. and Feb. 2021, investigators said 36-year-old Alvin Clinton Lynch, Jr. advertised three victims for commercial sexual activity. HCSO undercover detectives arranged to meet Lynch and one of the trafficking victims at a hotel. When deputies arrived, they said Lynch ran from the scene but was later caught. A second suspect, Scott Fitzgerald, was also taken into custody.

According to HCSO, deputies then searched Lynch's apartment, where they found two other trafficking victims, one adult and one minor.

Officials said the victims were forced to engage in sexual acts in order to pay off debts they owed Lynch for their drug addictions. HCSO said all of the victims involved in this case are connected to Selah Freedom, a non-profit organization that provides counseling and support for victims of human trafficking.

Lynch went on trial in October 2022. According to HCSO, after testimony from multiple investigators, a jury found Lynch guilty on nine separate charges, including human trafficking for commercial sexual activity and trafficking in fentanyl.

“While nothing can ever erase the horrific memories shared by the victims, I hope this sentencing helps them move forward with their lives and recover from the emotional and physical damage caused by this trafficker,” said Sheriff Chronister.

Lynch was sentenced to 30 years in jail Monday and also received ten years probation when he is released.