Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Man responsible for double fatal crash in Florida found 14 years later in Mexico

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
Posted at 2:32 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 14:32:29-04

The man authorities say was responsible for a crash that killed two people back in 2007 has now been found and arrested in Mexico 14 years later.

On June 30, 2007, Florida Highway Patrol says Brian Dale Andrews was driving a 1992 white Cadillac northbound on US 27 in Polk County when he lost control and entered the southbound lanes.

The front of his car struck a vehicle going southbound, killing both people inside.

Andrews was arrested at that time for driving with a suspended license resulting in death, but later failed to appear for his arraignment. He also had warrants for DUI manslaughter.

However, 14 years later, on June 23 of 2021, FHP says Andrews has been caught.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.