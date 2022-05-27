Man pretends to be deputy, points gun at victim's head after road rage incident: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — A 38-year-old man was arrested after impersonating a law enforcement officer and pointing a gun at a man in Hillsborough County on Thursday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said New Jonm Charles Sr. was involved in a road rage incident near Busch Boulevard and Dale Mabry Highway North, just after 12 p.m., when he turned on red and blue lights within his vehicle, which caused the male victim to pull over.

HCSO said that's when "Charles Sr. drove to the driver's side of the victim's vehicle and instructed the victim to 'follow him to the police station,' and pointed a handgun at the victim's head."

Fearing for his life, the man drove away and flagged down a nearby deputy.

Charles Sr. was then spotted and arrested in the parking lot of the Express Oil Change on West Waters Avenue.

After searching his vehicle, deputies found a light system, a black handgun, a bolt action rifle, multiple forms of ammunition, several different types of false badges and identification cards, a tactical carrier with ballistic plates, three radios, and a black jacket depicting "Sheriff" in gold on the back.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

“Impersonating a law enforcement officer is dangerous and deceitful and it will not be tolerated,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “If you are ever being pulled over by a car you feel is suspicious, turn on your hazard lights, slow down and keep driving until you reach a well-lit area. You can always call 911 to confirm whether or not you are being pulled over by a real law enforcement officer.”

Charles Sr. is now facing several charges including the following:



Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Charles Sr. is asked to please contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.