NewsHillsborough County

Man out on bond for murder accused of fleeing I-75 crash in Hillsborough County, troopers say

A man out on bond for first-degree murder was arrested by troopers Sunday morning.
Posted at 6:25 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 18:26:02-05

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man out on bond for first-degree murder was arrested by troopers Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said Marquez Roberts left the scene of a crash where a motorcyclist was seriously injured.

Troopers said the crash happened while both drivers were headed southbound on I-75.

FHP said the motorcyclist was riding fast when he tried to pass Roberts but ended up clipping the back of his car. The motorcyclist fell off the motorcycle.

Marquez Roberts

Troopers said Roberts initially stopped after the crash but then left.

Hillsborough County deputies found Roberts later in a parking lot. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury.

