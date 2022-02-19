Man killed after being ejected from, run over by street sweeper: FHP

BRANDON, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 57-year-old man was killed late Friday night after he was ejected from and then run over by the street sweeper he was operating.

According to a press release, it happened just after 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of Brandon Boulevard and Robertson Street.

Troopers said the man was operating the 2021 street sweeper in the parking lot of the Publix in the 900 block of West Brandon Boulevard. While cleaning the lot, troopers said the man left the lot and entered the eastbound lanes of Brandon Boulevard.

When the man made a U-turn to return to the parking lot, troopers said he entered the path of a 2016 Chevy Corvette that was traveling eastbound in the center lane of Brandon Boulevard.

The Corvette crashed into the side of the street sweeper and upon impact, the driver of the street sweeper was ejected and thrown into the path of the street sweeper, which continued forward and hit him.

According to FHP, the driver of the street sweeper died at the scene and the 43-year-old man driving the Corvette suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the street sweeper was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the release.