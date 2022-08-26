Man jumps into Little Manatee River from I-75 SB after multi-vehicle crash to avoid 2nd collision: HCFR

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said a man is in stable condition after he was ejected from his car during a multi-vehicle accident and then jumped over a barrier into a river to avoid being hit by another vehicle.

According to HCFR, it happened on I-75 southbound at the Little Manatee River overpass on Thursday night.

After the initial crash, which involved three vehicles, HCFR said one of the vehicles flipped and ejected the driver. That man then leaped over the barrier and into the Little Manatee River when he was about to be hit by another vehicle.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

HCFR said the man landed in the deep part of the river and was able to swim safely to the bank. Fire rescue then deployed jet skis to the location, which were later used to bring the man to an ambulance.

The man was taken to a local trauma center in stable condition, HCFR said. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

Another person involved in the crash was also taken to a local trauma center in stable condition, HCFR said.