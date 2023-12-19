Man identifying as 'Captain America' charged after attempted entry into MacDill base with gun

TAMPA, Fla. — A man who attempted to enter a Tampa Air Force base with an AR-15 rifle was charged on Tuesday, officials said.

Baruch Roche II, 33, allegedly tried to drive into MacDill Air Force Base on Nov. 3 when he was stopped by security personnel at the gate and asked for identification.

Roche denied their request but instead identified himself as "Captain America" before demanding entry and stating that he had a meeting with a General of the U.S. Special Operations Command to provide "top-secret" information, according to officials.

Officials said Roche then became argumentative and threatened to come back every day to look for the officers who denied him entry. He was then detained while security searched his vehicle, finding the AR-15 and five magazines loaded with 125 rounds of ammunition in the trunk.

Roche was charged with one count of attempted possession of a firearm in a federal facility and is facing a maximum sentence of one year in prison. He also must forfeit his gun and ammunition that were inside the vehicle during the incident.