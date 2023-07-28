Man hospitalized after car theft leads to deputy-involved shooting: HCSO

A man is in critical condition after a car theft escalated into a deputy-involved shooting Thursday night.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said a caller reported that their car was stolen at AdventHealth Tampa around 6:38 p.m. The caller added that their vehicle was equipped with GPS, which deputies utilized to locate it around 8:01 p.m. in Plant City.

Deputies then began to track the suspect's location, which led them into Pasco County. Police in Dade City were notified and responded to the scene to offer their assistance.

HCSO said after some time, the suspect abandoned the car at a Publix on US-301 in Dade City before fleeing to a neighborhood close by and hiding in a shed. The suspect then allegedly carjacked a victim, forcing the victim to drive in order to escape from officials.

According to authorities, the suspect left the vehicle once the victim stopped driving and pointed his gun at Dade City officers. As a result, HCSO deputies Brennan Allen, 24, Cody Burgess, 26, Jonah Daniel, 23, Taylor Zackman, 29, and one Dade City officer fired their weapons at the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. HCSO said that he refused to provide identification to deputies.

Watch the full presser below.