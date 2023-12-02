Man hit, killed trying to cross Gandy Boulevard

A pedestrian was struck and killed trying to cross West Gandy Boulevard early Saturday morning, authorities said. According to a Tampa Police Department report, officers responded to the call involving a black 2009 Honda Civic that had hit a male pedestrian at about 1:12 a.m.

Police officials said the victim had gotten out of his vehicle at the 5100 block of West Gandy Boulevard and attempted to cross the highway when he was struck by the Civic. A press release did not state why the man was trying to cross the highway.

Officers found the victim in the roadway and attempted lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead the scene.

The driver of the Civic, who was not impaired, remained on scene, police officials said. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Westbound traffic on West Gandy Boulevard was closed until 5:30 a.m. All lanes are back open.

Further details of the investigation will be released once they are available.