TAMPA, Fla. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man's body was found near a neighborhood lake dock early Thursday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said they, along with Tampa Fire Rescue, respond to the 8000 block of Hampton Lake Drive shortly after 7 a.m. after receiving a call about a "male down" by the dock.

Upon arriving, they found the body of a dead man, which had upper body trauma.

At this time, TPD said, "detectives do not believe this is a random act."

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813.231.6130, call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay, use TIP411, or download the TampaPD app.