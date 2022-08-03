Watch Now
Man found dead at Centennial Park; Tampa PD conducting homicide investigation

Taylor Vinson
Posted at 10:47 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 10:47:50-04

TAMPA, Fla. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Tampa park early Wednesday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said after arriving at Centennial Park they found a dead Black man with upper body trauma.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that this was not a random incident and the suspect and victim were known to each other," Tampa PD said in a press release.

As detectives continue to work to develop leads in the case, anyone with information is asked to call Tampa Police at 813.231.6130.

