Man fatally struck by dump truck in Hillsborough County

A man was hit and killed by a dump truck while crossing Sligh Ave. Friday afternoon.

Hillsborough Co. Sheriff's Office said Erick M. Lizardi was walking southbound on Sligh when he tried to cross the road just west of US Hwy. 301 when he was hit.

Lizardi was reportedly not within a crosswalk and did not have the signal to go.

The driver of the dump truck was in the left turn lane for westbound Sligh Ave. and approached the intersection on a green arrow when Lizardi walked in front of the truck.

He died at the scene. No charges are expected and the incident remains under investigation.