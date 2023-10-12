Man dies during crash that temporarily closed Courtney Campbell Causeway: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A man died after he was ejected from his SUV during a serious crash early Thursday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said around 3:14 a.m., a 2001 Ford Explorer was driving on the Courtney Campbell Causeway ramp to State Road 60 when it rolled over.

Officials found the driver at the scene after he had been ejected from the SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. The causeway was temporarily closed due to the crash, but all lanes have since reopened.