Man dies, driver facing charges after crash with dump truck in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A crash involving a dump truck left one man dead and other people injured early Wednesday morning.

Tampa police said the fatal crash, which was between a 2006 Scion TC and a 2020 Peterbilt dump truck, took place around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of I-4 West and East Columbus Drive under the overpass.

Officers said the Scion failed to stop at a red light at the off-ramp intersection, resulting in the dump truck striking the car. When police arrived, they found the victim, 25, in the front passenger seat of the Scion.

The victim was taken to the hospital after life-saving measures were performed, but he ultimately passed away from his injuries. The driver and back seat passengers had non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the dump truck was unharmed.

The Scion driver is facing DUI manslaughter charges.