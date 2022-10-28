Man dies after shooting in Tampa neighborhood; homicide investigation underway

TAMPA, Fla. — A homicide investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Tampa late Thursday night.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said after arriving at the 8500 block of North Hamner Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. due to reports of shots being heard in the area, officers found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

"Officers rendered aid until Tampa Fire Rescue arrived and pronounced the subject deceased on scene," TPD said in a press release.

TPD added that everyone involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

At this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown, and TPD said "there are no continuing threats to the community."