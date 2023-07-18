Tampa Police Chief: "Public menace" with AK-47 killed in shootout with officers

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after opening fire on multiple Tampa Police Department (TPD) officers Monday, the police chief says.

Chief Lee Bercaw said the man, 33, was wanted after repeatedly stabbing the mother of his young children Monday afternoon. Bercaw said the woman, who's in critical condition at a local hospital, was stabbed in front of the children and left bleeding in the 2800 block of 35th Street.

The man drove away with the children and dropped them off at his brother's house, Bercaw said. While at the home, he reportedly stole an AK-47 rifle that belonged to his brother.

At 5:40 p.m., officers spotted the man driving near Dale Mabry Highway and Spruce Street and began following him. Eight minutes later, the man pointed the gun at the officers who then chased him, Bercaw said.

Officers attempted to stop the chase using spike strips, but the man drove around them.

The pursuit was headed northbound on Florida Avenue when the man crashed into a blue car — occupied by both a driver and passenger — near the intersection of Gladys Street.

According to Bercaw, immediately after the crash, the man opened fire on TPD officers. Multiple officers returned fire, striking and killing the man.

“Let me be clear, this suspect was a public menace, and a deadly threat to our community," said Bercaw. “No one should have to witness the chaos that this suspect caused our community.”

No officers or bystanders were injured.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative duty as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) investigates the shooting.

However, both the FDLE and Bercaw said their initial impression is that the officers involved are heroes.

Sabrina Turner thinks so too.

The mother of six was driving to work at a local hospital when she became surrounded by the shootout.

“I’m going to die. I’m going to die. I just knew I was going to get shot. I just didn’t know where," she said. “I just kind of hunched down, and tried and take cover. I felt like I was going to get hit by one of the bullets.”

Luckily, she was unscathed, and she thanks the Tampa officers who she says pulled her from her car to safety.

“I can’t even express my gratitude," she said.