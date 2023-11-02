Man dies after crash that backs up I-75 for hours: FHP

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A man died after a serious crash that backed up traffic on I-75 for several hours.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, a Land Rover SUV was traveling on the east entrance ramp from State Road 618 to northbound I-75 when it failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

The Land Rover then left the road and entered the I-75 access ramp to State Road 60 before colliding into the passenger side of a Toyota SUV.

Both vehicles were sent through the grass shoulder and then came to a stop in the northbound lanes of the highway. The crash caused the Toyota to overturn, ejecting the driver, a 50-year-old man.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he passed away from his injuries. The driver of the Land Rover, a 56-year-old woman, was uninjured.