Man claiming to be masseuse sexually batters woman, deputies say there may be other victims

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detectives are looking for more potential victims of a suspect claiming to be a masseuse who sexually battered at least one client.

On March 29, a woman suffering from back pain contacted Jose Garcia, 68, about receiving a massage. After agreeing to a price for his services as a masseuse, deputies say the victim drove to Garcia's home in Ruskin, where he operated. He admitted to sexually battering the woman during the massage and is facing four counts of sexual battery.

Detectives did not find evidence that Garcia is a licensed masseuse. He claimed that he received his training in Mexico. It's believed that he has provided massage services for at least 12 years and has run his business through word of mouth out of his home. Most, if not all, of his clients, speak only Spanish.

"This is a man, who took advantage of people who came to him seeking help for their ailments," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our fear now, is that there are more victims out there who may not speak English or know they can come forward to report these crimes. Thanks to our diverse group of talented, caring, and bilingual deputies, we are here to help them seek the justice they deserve."

More charges are expected.

Detectives are asking anyone who feels they have been victimized by Garcia to please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.