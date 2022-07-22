Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Man calls 911 after shooting and killing roommate in Tampa, police say

Man calls 911 after shooting, killing roommate in Tampa WFTS.png
WFTS
Man calls 911 after shooting, killing roommate in Tampa WFTS.png
Posted at 10:08 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 10:16:56-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla.  — The Tampa Police Department said an investigation is underway after a man shot and killed his roommate Friday morning.

According to Tampa PD, the man called 911 shortly before 5 a.m. and said he shot his roommate after a "physical altercation."

After arriving at the scene, officers found the victim "lying on a chair underneath a carport," and the man who shot him inside the home.

Tampa PD said the man came outside when asked and was arrested.

The identities of both men have not been released, at this time.

The homicide investigation, per Tampa PD, is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

FREE, 24/7 local news and weather on your streaming device.