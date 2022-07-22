Man calls 911 after shooting and killing roommate in Tampa, police say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department said an investigation is underway after a man shot and killed his roommate Friday morning.

According to Tampa PD, the man called 911 shortly before 5 a.m. and said he shot his roommate after a "physical altercation."

After arriving at the scene, officers found the victim "lying on a chair underneath a carport," and the man who shot him inside the home.

Tampa PD said the man came outside when asked and was arrested.

The identities of both men have not been released, at this time.

The homicide investigation, per Tampa PD, is ongoing.