Man barricades himself inside Tampa apartment; SWAT on scene

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said officers are on the scene of a SWAT situation after a man barricaded himself inside an apartment Thursday morning.

Police said officers responded to the Bowery Bayside by Cortland apartments after two women called 911 and said a man was inside a unit threatening them with a gun.

The SWAT team was able to safely rescue the two women while making contact with the man, police said.

At this time, police said the man is still inside and the scene is still active.

No other information has been released at this time.