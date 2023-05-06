Man arrested for racing on I-75 in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested in Hillsborough County, Florida, for reckless driving after allegedly racing on the highway at speeds exceeding 140mph.

According to reports, a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officer attempted to pace two vehicles, an orange Ford Mustang and a green/black Dodge Charger, as they weaved through traffic at high speed on Interstate 75, south of SR-582.

Despite the officer's attempts to keep up, both vehicles accelerated to over 120mph.

The Charger was reportedly driving aggressively, passing the Mustang on the shoulder before reaching an estimated peak speed of 140mph.

The officer overtook the Charger and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as Ibrahim Aiman Ali, was arrested for racing on highways and transported to Hillsborough County Jail.

