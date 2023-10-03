Man arrested for impersonating Cash App employee, sexually assaulting woman

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man for allegedly impersonating an employee of a popular money transfer app to deceive and sexually assault a woman.

HCSO said on Aug. 17, Steeve Louis, 23, met the victim, a passenger in his vehicle, while he was working as an Uber driver. The victim was in the U.S. on a student visa and attending a local university.

According to HCSO, Louis gave the victim his number and installed Cash App on her phone. A couple of days later, officials said the victim started receiving messages on her phone from someone claiming to be a Cash App employee enforcing federal law.

HCSO stated the "employee" told the victim she had to prove she was in a relationship with Louis in order to have his Cash App account on her phone. She was told if she couldn't prove it, she would lose her student visa. Authorities said the woman fearfully arranged to meet Louis to stage photos.

According to investigators, the "employee" claimed the photos weren't intimate enough, and the victim undressed and took more photos with Louis. HCSO said Louis then sexually assaulted her.

Through their investigation, HCSO determined that Louis was the "employee" texting the victim, impersonating the Cash App employee to intimidate and take advantage of the victim.

HCSO charged Louis with two counts of sexual battery by a person 18 or older upon a victim 18 or older.