Man arrested for homicide after woman in her 70s found dead: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to a homicide that happened Wednesday.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) responded to the 300 block of E. Wellington Court to a woman in her early 70s who had passed away.

Authorities said the victim was found with multiple sharp forced injuries when the officers arrived.

The investigation determined that the victim was in contact with several people after being locked out of her home on Oct. 23.

TPD said Antelo Shavonne Simpson, 30, was one of the people the victim was in contact with and the last person to have seen her alive.

Detectives also gathered several pieces of evidence that linked Simpson to the home.

Simpson was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of felony first-degree murder. He was later taken to Orient Road Jail.