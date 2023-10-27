Man arrested for allegedly slashing woman, stabbing dog, HCSO says

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested after allegedly slashing a woman and stabbing a dog.

On Thursday around 9 p.m., HCSO said Joshua Mueller, 40, was engaged in an argument with a woman outside a home on the 7200 block of Halima Road in Dover.

The woman was seated inside of her vehicle during the argument. At one point, detectives said Mueller became upset and shattered the front driver's side window with his fist. Mueller then went inside and grabbed a large kitchen knife, walked back outside, confronted the victim, and slashed her arms several times.

According to HCSO, during the slashing, the victim's dog came to her defense, and Mueller used the knife to stab the dog's face and chest area.

HCSO said Mueller was arrested without incident and gave a full confession to detectives.

"This is a sad and reprehensible act of domestic violence and animal abuse that will not be tolerated in our county," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "While this individual cools off and faces the consequences of his violent actions, our heart goes out to the victim and their brave pup, and our deputies are working to get them the help they need to move forward.”

HCSO charged Mueller with aggravated cruelty to animals with a weapon and aggravated battery with a weapon great bodily harm.