Man arrested, charged after robbing Wells Fargo in Hillsborough Co.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who officials say robbed a bank Saturday morning.

Officials said on Saturday just after 9 a.m., a man entered Wells Fargo Bank, at 8902 Regents Park Drive, handed the teller a note and obtained cash.

No one was injured.

The suspect fled on foot into a nearby apartment complex and then left on a motorcycle.

Deputies responded and deployed several assets to help locate the suspect, including K9 and aviation.

HILLSBOROUGH NEWS | The latest headlines from Hillsborough County

When deputies approached US 301, they found a man who matched the description of the bank robber. Aviation continued to track the man.

Patrol and K9 units conducted a traffic stop on the motorcycle on US 301 north of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. It was then determined that the driver was the robbery suspect.

Jamanie Seiforth, 23, was charged with robbery while wearing a mask and grand theft. He is being held at Orient Road Jail.

The investigation is still active.

AVIATION VIDEO OF ARREST