Man arrested after woman found dead following domestic battery incident: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was arrested and charged with manslaughter after a woman was found dead on Oct. 15.

The Tampa Police Department said they launched an investigation around 9:37 a.m. that day in the 3300 block of East Frierson Avenue when an acquaintance found the victim after the victim's children asked for help.

When officers arrived, they found the woman, who was in her late 30s. She had already passed away.

Police said Freddie Lee Adams, Jr., 43, was arrested a few days prior for a domestic battery incident against the victim and was being held in Falkenberg Jail. Around 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 13, police said the victim's face was injured, including a laceration.

Tampa Fire Rescue arrived, but the victim allegedly declined the offer to be taken to the hospital for further care.

Adams was found down the street from the home and was taken into custody after midnight. He was charged with one count of battery.

After the victim was found on Oct. 15, a medical examiner determined her cause of death was the result of blunt impact to the head from injuries she sustained during the incident on Oct. 13.

Detectives charged Adams with felony manslaughter on Friday. He remains in Falkenberg Jail.