Man accused of sexual battery on child arrested in Michigan

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a man wanted for sexual battery on a child is in custody after he was found in Michigan.

Authorities say Blas Jose-Hernandez, 39, faces 15 counts of Sexual Battery involving a victim under 12 (Capital) and Lewd & Lascivious Molestation on a victim under 12.

The investigation started in 2020 and the sheriff's office obtained an arrest warrant on May 26 after it was completed.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information on Jose-Hernandez's location, and the sheriff's office says it was a tip sent through Crime Stoppers that told them the suspect was in Michigan.

Michigan State Police arrested Jose-Hernandez on June 14.

"Keeping our children safe is our top priority," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Thanks to community partnerships, like Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, a dangerous predator is off the streets. He will never again be able to take advantage of a child. We are grateful for the community member who came forward with the tip that led to the arrest of Jose-Hernandez."