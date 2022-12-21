Madeira Beach students collect more than 1,600 teddy bears for sick kids and people in need
Students at Madeira Beach Fundamental School have collected more than 1,600 teddy bears for the Rough Riders of Tampa Bay to give to sick kids and people in need.
Madeira Beach students collect more than 1,600 teddy bears for sick kids and people in needPhoto by: WFTS Madeira Beach students collect more than 1,600 teddy bears for sick kids and people in needPhoto by: WFTS Madeira Beach students collect more than 1,600 teddy bears for sick kids and people in needPhoto by: WFTS Madeira Beach students collect more than 1,600 teddy bears for sick kids and people in needPhoto by: WFTS Madeira Beach students collect more than 1,600 teddy bears for sick kids and people in needPhoto by: WFTS Madeira Beach students collect more than 1,600 teddy bears for sick kids and people in needPhoto by: WFTS Madeira Beach students collect more than 1,600 teddy bears for sick kids and people in needPhoto by: WFTS Madeira Beach students collect more than 1,600 teddy bears for sick kids and people in needPhoto by: WFTS Madeira Beach students collect more than 1,600 teddy bears for sick kids and people in needPhoto by: WFTS