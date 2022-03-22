Watch
MacKenzie Scott donates $436 million to Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County receives $7.5 million
FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, MacKenzie-Scott arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Scott has donated $281 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America and 62 local Boys & Girls Clubs around the country, the 160-year-old nonprofit announced Thursday, March 17, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 11:47 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 11:47:41-04

TAMPA, Fla. — MacKenzie Scott donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International and 84 of its U.S. affiliates – the largest publicly disclosed donation from the billionaire philanthropist since she pledged to give away the majority of her wealth in 2019.

The international group received $25 million from Scott and her husband, Dan Jewett, while the remaining $411 million will be distributed in varying amounts among Habitat's local affiliates.

Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County said it received $7.5 million from the donation, which the nonprofit said it would use to address the housing shortage in the county.

“Habitat Hillsborough works with local families so they can obtain the dream of homeownership and break the cycle of poverty by providing an affordable mortgage for a sustainable home. Doing this allows them to build equity and break the cycle of poverty. In addition, we have seen evidence of how our work is closing the wealth gap in our community. This gift will allow us to continue growing and partnering with more families to help them gain strength, stability and self-reliance through homeownership," a press release said.

This photo provided by Habitat for Humanity International shows volunteers for Habitat for Humanity International, work on a house at the Carter Work Project in Nashville in 2019. MacKenzie Scott donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International and 84 of its U.S. affiliates – the largest publicly disclosed donation from the billionaire philanthropist since she pledged to give away the majority of her wealth in 2019. (Jason Asteros/Habitat for Humanity International via AP)

Jonathan Reckford, Habitat for Humanity International's CEO, said Habitat for Humanity will use Scott's timely donation of unrestricted funds to increase the supply of affordable housing, especially in communities of color.

“Habitat works to break down barriers and bring people together — to tear down obstacles and build a world where everyone, no matter who we are or where we come from, has a decent place to live,” said Habitat for Humanity International CEO Jonathan Reckford. “This incredible gift helps make that work possible."

